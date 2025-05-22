May 22, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Northann NCL stock rose 26.3% to $0.9 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 25.57% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR stock moved upwards by 19.96% to $0.36.
  • Team TISI stock moved upwards by 16.88% to $21.84. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares moved upwards by 15.29% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 14.49% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Losers

  • Sunrun RUN shares decreased by 39.8% to $6.42 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR stock decreased by 19.88% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock decreased by 19.18% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares fell 15.5% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • EnerSys ENS stock declined by 15.18% to $81.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS stock declined by 15.14% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

