May 22, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares rose 11.1% to $6.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Titan Machinery TITN stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $21.63. The company's market cap stands at $499.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Webus International WETO stock increased by 8.39% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
  • ZKH Group ZKH shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $525.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares increased by 7.01% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Losers

  • Sunrun RUN stock decreased by 43.7% to $6.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares decreased by 21.45% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $618.5 million.
  • DSS DSS stock declined by 21.35% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Array Technologies ARRY stock declined by 19.84% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $869.5 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS shares declined by 13.44% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Azul AZUL stock decreased by 10.8% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

