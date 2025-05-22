12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Rain Enhancement RAIN shares rose 11.1% to $6.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Titan Machinery TITN stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $21.63. The company's market cap stands at $499.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Webus International WETO stock increased by 8.39% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- ZKH Group ZKH shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $525.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares increased by 7.01% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
Losers
- Sunrun RUN stock decreased by 43.7% to $6.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares decreased by 21.45% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $618.5 million.
- DSS DSS stock declined by 21.35% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Array Technologies ARRY stock declined by 19.84% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $869.5 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares declined by 13.44% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Azul AZUL stock decreased by 10.8% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
