May 21, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Webus International WETO shares moved upwards by 17.7% to $2.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 8.76% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock increased by 8.74% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • American Superconductor AMSC shares rose 7.56% to $26.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • CPI Aerostructures CVU shares rose 7.26% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Losers

  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares decreased by 10.7% to $0.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Founder Group FGL shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares fell 5.56% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares declined by 5.35% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $129.2 million.
  • iPower IPW shares fell 5.01% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Centuri Holdings CTRI shares declined by 4.26% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMSC Logo
AMSCAmerican Superconductor Corp
$25.784.46%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.91
Growth
95.90
Quality
-
Value
11.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ATXG Logo
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.6477-2.60%
CTRI Logo
CTRICenturi Holdings Inc
$17.61-10.2%
CVU Logo
CVUCPI Aerostructures Inc
$3.104.38%
FGL Logo
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.8565-31.2%
HTOO Logo
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.34707.80%
IPW Logo
IPWiPower Inc
$0.4750-4.66%
MCRP Logo
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
--%
NCT Logo
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$4.785.29%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.101.30%
VSTE Logo
VSTEVast Renewables Ltd
$0.1549-16.7%
WETO Logo
WETOWebus International Ltd
$4.2932.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved