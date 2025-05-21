12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Webus International WETO shares moved upwards by 17.7% to $2.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 8.76% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock increased by 8.74% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- American Superconductor AMSC shares rose 7.56% to $26.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CPI Aerostructures CVU shares rose 7.26% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
Losers
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares decreased by 10.7% to $0.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Founder Group FGL shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares fell 5.56% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares declined by 5.35% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $129.2 million.
- iPower IPW shares fell 5.01% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Centuri Holdings CTRI shares declined by 4.26% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMSCAmerican Superconductor Corp
$25.784.46%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.91
Growth
95.90
Quality
-
Value
11.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.6477-2.60%
CTRICenturi Holdings Inc
$17.61-10.2%
CVUCPI Aerostructures Inc
$3.104.38%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.8565-31.2%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.34707.80%
IPWiPower Inc
$0.4750-4.66%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
--%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$4.785.29%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.101.30%
VSTEVast Renewables Ltd
$0.1549-16.7%
WETOWebus International Ltd
$4.2932.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in