12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Sigmatron Intl SGMA shares moved upwards by 129.8% to $2.96 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock increased by 23.8% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Nukkleus NUKK stock rose 19.94% to $23.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.
  • CoreWeave CRWV shares rose 19.62% to $107.95. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 billion.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 19.29% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • SEALSQ LAES stock rose 17.53% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.1 million.

Losers

  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 60.4% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $192.9 million.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares fell 37.57% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Diginex DGNX stock fell 19.08% to $71.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • CXApp CXAI stock decreased by 15.47% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares decreased by 13.87% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.6 million.
  • Roadzen RDZN stock fell 13.74% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

