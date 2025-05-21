12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sigmatron Intl SGMA shares moved upwards by 129.8% to $2.96 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock increased by 23.8% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Nukkleus NUKK stock rose 19.94% to $23.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.
- CoreWeave CRWV shares rose 19.62% to $107.95. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 billion.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 19.29% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- SEALSQ LAES stock rose 17.53% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.1 million.
Losers
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 60.4% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $192.9 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares fell 37.57% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Diginex DGNX stock fell 19.08% to $71.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- CXApp CXAI stock decreased by 15.47% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- NOVONIX NVX shares decreased by 13.87% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.6 million.
- Roadzen RDZN stock fell 13.74% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
