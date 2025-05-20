12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock increased by 18.9% to $0.82 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares moved upwards by 18.57% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- GrafTech International EAF shares moved upwards by 17.78% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $280.0 million.
- WF Holding WFF shares increased by 17.38% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
- SES AI SES shares rose 17.07% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million.
- Transcat TRNS shares moved upwards by 15.79% to $94.0. The company's market cap stands at $875.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Complete Solaria SPWR shares fell 10.4% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares declined by 10.08% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Momentus MNTS shares decreased by 9.24% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Webus International WETO shares decreased by 8.45% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock decreased by 8.35% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Tecogen TGEN stock decreased by 7.78% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
