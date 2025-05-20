12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SatixFy Communications SATX shares increased by 43.1% to $2.92 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.0 million.
- SmartKem SMTK shares rose 36.69% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 31.02% to $17.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Intellicheck IDN shares moved upwards by 24.05% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.
- Agilysys AGYS shares rose 20.97% to $100.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pony AI PONY shares increased by 14.66% to $19.39. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- TSS TSSI shares fell 16.0% to $11.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Roadzen RDZN stock declined by 14.18% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
- Movano MOVE shares fell 12.78% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- UTime WTO shares decreased by 10.64% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
- Fair Isaac FICO shares declined by 10.26% to $1979.88. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 billion.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock declined by 10.16% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
