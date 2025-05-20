May 20, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • SatixFy Communications SATX shares increased by 43.1% to $2.92 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.0 million.
  • SmartKem SMTK shares rose 36.69% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 31.02% to $17.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • Intellicheck IDN shares moved upwards by 24.05% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.
  • Agilysys AGYS shares rose 20.97% to $100.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pony AI PONY shares increased by 14.66% to $19.39. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • TSS TSSI shares fell 16.0% to $11.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Roadzen RDZN stock declined by 14.18% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares fell 12.78% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • UTime WTO shares decreased by 10.64% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • Fair Isaac FICO shares declined by 10.26% to $1979.88. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 billion.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG stock declined by 10.16% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGYS Logo
AGYSAgilysys Inc
$100.4421.0%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.34
Growth
91.15
Quality
-
Value
6.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FICO Logo
FICOFair Isaac Corp
$1985.24-10.0%
IDN Logo
IDNIntellicheck Inc
$3.9920.5%
LWLG Logo
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.20-9.85%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.8699-3.13%
PONY Logo
PONYPony AI Inc
$18.539.56%
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$16.8127.8%
RDZN Logo
RDZNRoadzen Inc
$1.11-12.2%
SATX Logo
SATXSatixFy Communications Ltd
$2.9243.1%
SMTK Logo
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.2817.4%
TSSI Logo
TSSITSS Inc
$11.79-15.6%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$2.10-10.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved