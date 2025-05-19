12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares rose 32.8% to $0.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Fuel Tech FTEK stock increased by 6.53% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Transcat TRNS stock increased by 5.07% to $85.3. The company's market cap stands at $794.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- PS International Group PSIG stock declined by 5.3% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares decreased by 5.04% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- New Century Logistics NCEW stock declined by 5.03% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock fell 5.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares fell 4.98% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Lichen International LICN shares declined by 4.83% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
