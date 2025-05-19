May 19, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares rose 27.0% to $1.44 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock increased by 25.5% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Bitcoin Depot BTM stock rose 12.87% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares rose 11.89% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Northann NCL shares rose 10.33% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Losers

  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares decreased by 13.5% to $11.51 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • ESGL Holdings ESGL stock fell 11.17% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
  • Mastech Digital MHH stock declined by 10.87% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Capstone Holding CAPS shares declined by 10.45% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Webus International WETO stock declined by 10.0% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares decreased by 9.8% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.














