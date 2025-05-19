12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Quantum QMCO stock rose 22.4% to $13.39 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
- Airship AI Holdings AISP shares moved upwards by 21.1% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock increased by 18.96% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 16.19% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock moved upwards by 15.57% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- SEALSQ LAES stock rose 15.54% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $345.8 million.
Losers
- Aeva Technologies AEVA stock fell 16.8% to $15.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $839.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 14.56% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares decreased by 13.25% to $5.7.
- TSS TSSI stock declined by 12.25% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- WidePoint WYY stock fell 12.09% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 11.93% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $534.5 million.
