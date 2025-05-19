May 19, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Quantum QMCO stock rose 22.4% to $13.39 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
  • Airship AI Holdings AISP shares moved upwards by 21.1% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock increased by 18.96% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 16.19% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA stock moved upwards by 15.57% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • SEALSQ LAES stock rose 15.54% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $345.8 million.

Losers

  • Aeva Technologies AEVA stock fell 16.8% to $15.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $839.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 14.56% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares decreased by 13.25% to $5.7.
  • TSS TSSI stock declined by 12.25% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • WidePoint WYY stock fell 12.09% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 11.93% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $534.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEVA Logo
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$15.32-16.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.55
Growth
86.98
Quality
-
Value
4.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AISP Logo
AISPAirship AI Holdings Inc
$5.3320.3%
ARBKL Logo
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$6.57-%
LAES Logo
LAESSEALSQ Corp
$2.9213.4%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$1.36-17.3%
QMCO Logo
QMCOQuantum Corp
$13.4422.9%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.0818.7%
STAI Logo
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$0.9400-1.48%
TSSI Logo
TSSITSS Inc
$13.34-13.6%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$3.45-11.5%
WYY Logo
WYYWidePoint Corp
$3.69-12.5%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$1.401.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved