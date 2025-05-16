12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Creative Realities CREX stock rose 6.6% to $2.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- NextPlat NXPL shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intelligent Group INTJ stock increased by 4.93% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Marchex MCHX shares increased by 4.93% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- NIP Group NIPG shares increased by 4.61% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
- Kartoon Studios TOON shares rose 4.54% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Stran & Co SWAG stock decreased by 6.2% to $1.21 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares declined by 5.4% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Token Cat TC shares declined by 3.98% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ shares fell 3.89% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- CuriosityStream CURI shares declined by 3.88% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.2 million.
- Liberty Latin America LILA shares decreased by 3.87% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.1011-13.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
80.99
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CREXCreative Realities Inc
$2.2511.9%
CURICuriosityStream Inc
$5.847.35%
INTJIntelligent Group Ltd
$0.59505.01%
LILALiberty Latin America Ltd
$5.10-4.32%
MCHXMarchex Inc
$1.70-0.58%
NIPGNIP Group Inc
$1.364.62%
NXPLNextPlat Corp
$0.60995.74%
SLESuper League Enterprise Inc
$0.179410.1%
SWAGStran & Co Inc
$1.01-4.71%
TCToken Cat Ltd
$0.6620-12.3%
TOONKartoon Studios Inc
$0.878717.2%
