12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Inozyme Pharma INZY stock moved upwards by 178.2% to $3.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $253.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI stock increased by 26.52% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD shares increased by 25.62% to $22.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Biodesix BDSX stock moved upwards by 25.47% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Agape ATP ATPC stock moved upwards by 25.33% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM shares increased by 22.8% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 67.3% to $0.01 during Friday's regular session.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares fell 22.48% to $0.01.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 19.63% to $0.65. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- NuCana NCNA shares fell 18.92% to $0.04.
- Lantern Pharma LTRN stock declined by 18.44% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock declined by 18.15% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
