May 16, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Inozyme Pharma INZY stock moved upwards by 178.2% to $3.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $253.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI stock increased by 26.52% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD shares increased by 25.62% to $22.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Biodesix BDSX stock moved upwards by 25.47% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Agape ATP ATPC stock moved upwards by 25.33% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Psyence Biomedical PBM shares increased by 22.8% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 67.3% to $0.01 during Friday's regular session.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares fell 22.48% to $0.01.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 19.63% to $0.65. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NuCana NCNA shares fell 18.92% to $0.04.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN stock declined by 18.44% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock declined by 18.15% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACAD Logo
ACADACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc
$22.2226.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.94
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
56.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APDN Logo
APDNApplied DNA Sciences Inc
$0.6500-19.8%
ATPC Logo
ATPCAgape ATP Corp
$1.9026.7%
AYTU Logo
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$2.12-18.3%
BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.282528.4%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0123-67.3%
INZY Logo
INZYInozyme Pharma Inc
$3.94177.8%
LTRN Logo
LTRNLantern Pharma Inc
$3.12-19.3%
NCNA Logo
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.0454-14.9%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$5.4924.2%
PLRZ Logo
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.00690-22.5%
RANI Logo
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.725727.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved