May 16, 2025 1:06 PM

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • TSS TSSI stock rose 76.1% to $15.62 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock moved upwards by 32.57% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock moved upwards by 30.75% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock increased by 28.12% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares increased by 26.19% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.3 million.
  • CoreWeave CRWV shares rose 23.43% to $81.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Zenvia ZENV stock declined by 27.6% to $1.34 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
  • Globant GLOB shares fell 25.1% to $99.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock decreased by 19.72% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • WidePoint WYY stock fell 19.25% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 18.71% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares declined by 15.6% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

