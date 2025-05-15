May 15, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock moved upwards by 12.5% to $6.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $113.6 million.
  • Arena Group Holdings AREN stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $349.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares increased by 8.24% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock rose 7.69% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Losers

  • BloomZ BLMZ stock declined by 18.3% to $0.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Fluent FLNT stock declined by 10.98% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • LiveOne LVO stock decreased by 6.65% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT stock fell 4.77% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $176.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • iOThree IOTR shares fell 4.54% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Entravision Comms EVC shares decreased by 4.54% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $168.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

