12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 66.0% to $1.13 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.1 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 48.07% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $149.9 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares increased by 46.78% to $12.77. The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares rose 40.84% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock rose 24.15% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Top Win International TOPW shares moved upwards by 22.08% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
Losers
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock decreased by 77.2% to $3.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares declined by 23.58% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Superior Industries Intl SUP stock declined by 23.02% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares fell 18.09% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- GEN Restaurant Group GENK shares fell 15.87% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global E Online GLBE shares declined by 15.29% to $35.91. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
