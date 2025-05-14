12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Swvl Holdings SWVL stock moved upwards by 30.6% to $4.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares rose 21.82% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
- Everus Construction Group ECG stock rose 19.57% to $61.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares moved upwards by 16.86% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares rose 15.96% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million.
- Primega Group Holdings PGHL stock increased by 14.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
Losers
- High-Trend International HTCO stock fell 66.9% to $0.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares fell 23.75% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock decreased by 21.38% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 19.96% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock decreased by 19.88% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares decreased by 17.54% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
