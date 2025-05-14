12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Septerna SEPN stock rose 74.9% to $11.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $523.9 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares rose 63.63% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock moved upwards by 51.72% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares increased by 14.34% to $144.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- DBV Technologies DBVT stock moved upwards by 14.01% to $12.53. The company's market cap stands at $342.7 million.
- Advanced Biomed ADVB shares increased by 12.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
Losers
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock fell 46.3% to $0.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares decreased by 29.44% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP stock decreased by 16.79% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares decreased by 15.48% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $131.8 million.
- GRAIL GRAL stock fell 13.15% to $37.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Apyx Medical APYX shares fell 12.03% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.1725-15.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
9.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ADVBAdvanced Biomed Inc
$1.1512.8%
APYXApyx Medical Corp
$1.40-11.4%
AXDXAccelerate Diagnostics Inc
$0.0615-30.1%
DBVTDBV Technologies SA
$12.5614.3%
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$3.60-14.3%
GRALGRAIL Inc
$37.28-13.1%
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$3.3267.7%
NUTXNutex Health Inc
$145.0015.1%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.0154-46.0%
QNRXQuoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$10.0057.2%
SEPNSepterna Inc
$11.2066.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in