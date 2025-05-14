May 14, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Septerna SEPN stock rose 74.9% to $11.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $523.9 million.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares rose 63.63% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock moved upwards by 51.72% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares increased by 14.34% to $144.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT stock moved upwards by 14.01% to $12.53. The company's market cap stands at $342.7 million.
  • Advanced Biomed ADVB shares increased by 12.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Losers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock fell 46.3% to $0.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares decreased by 29.44% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP stock decreased by 16.79% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares decreased by 15.48% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $131.8 million.
  • GRAIL GRAL stock fell 13.15% to $37.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Apyx Medical APYX shares fell 12.03% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

