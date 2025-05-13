May 13, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares increased by 57.2% to $2.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Apyx Medical APYX stock rose 42.98% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock moved upwards by 40.9% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Omeros OMER stock increased by 16.2% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $255.5 million.
  • Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares moved upwards by 15.92% to $64.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
  • Agape ATP ATPC stock increased by 15.15% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.

Losers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock declined by 95.5% to $0.02 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares fell 44.08% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC shares decreased by 36.9% to $296.59. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics HALO stock fell 24.91% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • Kindly MD KDLY stock declined by 23.96% to $10.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Vivani Medical VANI shares decreased by 20.39% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

