12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares increased by 57.2% to $2.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Apyx Medical APYX stock rose 42.98% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock moved upwards by 40.9% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Omeros OMER stock increased by 16.2% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $255.5 million.
- Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares moved upwards by 15.92% to $64.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
- Agape ATP ATPC stock increased by 15.15% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.
Losers
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock declined by 95.5% to $0.02 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares fell 44.08% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares decreased by 36.9% to $296.59. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Halozyme Therapeutics HALO stock fell 24.91% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- Kindly MD KDLY stock declined by 23.96% to $10.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Vivani Medical VANI shares decreased by 20.39% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
