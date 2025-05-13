May 13, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Northann NCL stock rose 61.1% to $0.68 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 46.08% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved upwards by 30.54% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares increased by 22.16% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR stock increased by 21.14% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intuitive Machines LUNR shares increased by 20.21% to $11.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares decreased by 29.1% to $2.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock fell 17.15% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
  • Hertz Global Holdings HTZ stock declined by 16.3% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nuburu BURU shares declined by 15.07% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock declined by 10.24% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Plug Power PLUG shares declined by 9.7% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $797.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

