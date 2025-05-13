May 13, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock rose 105.9% to $1.56 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Landsea Homes LSEA stock rose 60.15% to $11.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Century Casinos CNTY stock rose 21.76% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV stock increased by 18.31% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

Losers

  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares decreased by 26.5% to $21.32 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares decreased by 22.17% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $425.5 million.
  • Superior Industries Intl SUP shares fell 20.52% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares decreased by 18.48% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • WW International WW shares fell 17.82% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP shares declined by 13.79% to $13.38. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

