12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares increased by 106.6% to $1.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Landsea Homes LSEA shares increased by 59.94% to $11.22. The company's market cap stands at $408.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lincoln Educational Servs LINC stock increased by 12.24% to $23.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT shares moved upwards by 10.37% to $17.55. The company's market cap stands at $668.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gogoro GGR shares rose 9.09% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CarParts.com PRTS shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 13.7% to $25.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $445.9 million.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares fell 11.59% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock fell 11.13% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares decreased by 9.88% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares decreased by 7.54% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares fell 7.52% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
