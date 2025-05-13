12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 16.2% to $1.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 13.12% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock increased by 10.54% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock rose 10.44% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock rose 8.13% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Roadzen RDZN shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
Losers
- Everspin Technologies MRAM stock decreased by 13.8% to $5.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million.
- Exodus Movement EXOD shares fell 11.61% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI shares fell 11.39% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $458.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares declined by 11.35% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Abits Group ABTS shares decreased by 10.29% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Microvision MVIS stock fell 9.1% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
