12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock moved upwards by 74.6% to $4.12 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Oblong OBLG shares increased by 30.82% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares rose 7.87% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 6.07% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 4.95% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 4.6% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
Losers
- Abits Group ABTS stock declined by 33.1% to $5.63 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 18.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Research Frontiers REFR stock declined by 5.04% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- Mitek Systems MITK stock fell 4.93% to $9.26. The company's market cap stands at $418.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares fell 4.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
