12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares rose 73.7% to $57.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares increased by 20.22% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock moved upwards by 13.95% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares rose 13.15% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock rose 12.03% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock moved upwards by 9.76% to $6.97. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
Losers
- WW International WW stock declined by 39.7% to $0.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock decreased by 27.23% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares declined by 15.3% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares fell 10.7% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
- Revolve Gr RVLV stock decreased by 10.62% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Mingteng International MTEN stock decreased by 6.05% to $11.51. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
