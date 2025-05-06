May 6, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares rose 73.7% to $57.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares increased by 20.22% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • QVC Group QVCGA stock moved upwards by 13.95% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares rose 13.15% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock rose 12.03% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock moved upwards by 9.76% to $6.97. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Losers

  • WW International WW stock declined by 39.7% to $0.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock decreased by 27.23% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW shares declined by 15.3% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares fell 10.7% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV stock decreased by 10.62% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Mingteng International MTEN stock decreased by 6.05% to $11.51. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

