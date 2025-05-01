12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MasTec MTZ stock increased by 6.7% to $143.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- GrafTech International EAF stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 5.05% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Energys Group ENGS shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.5 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
Losers
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock declined by 7.8% to $9.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares declined by 7.6% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock declined by 7.03% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares decreased by 6.78% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $110.2 million.
- CDT Environmental CDTG shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 5.62% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
