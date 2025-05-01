May 1, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • MasTec MTZ stock increased by 6.7% to $143.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 5.05% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Energys Group ENGS shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.5 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

Losers

  • Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock declined by 7.8% to $9.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares declined by 7.6% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock declined by 7.03% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares decreased by 6.78% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $110.2 million.
  • CDT Environmental CDTG shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 5.62% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CDTG Logo
CDTGCDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd
$0.6780-71.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.28
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
96.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLIR Logo
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.59991.23%
EAF Logo
EAFGrafTech International Ltd
$0.6178-2.40%
ENGS Logo
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$9.30-1.27%
FRGT Logo
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$0.9280-25.2%
HTOO Logo
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.2670-10.7%
MTZ Logo
MTZMasTec Inc
$135.006.03%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.30-1.20%
SCWO Logo
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.3173-3.56%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.3715-3.61%
UAVS Logo
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$0.7590-5.01%
ZCAR Logo
ZCARZoomcar Holdings Inc
$9.30128.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved