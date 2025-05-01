May 1, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares rose 222.1% to $13.11 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares rose 18.51% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA shares increased by 17.19% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • MYR Group MYRG shares rose 16.79% to $142.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • JFB Construction JFB stock rose 13.55% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • ZJK Industrial ZJK shares increased by 13.36% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $291.5 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Titan Intl TWI stock declined by 14.9% to $6.25 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares declined by 14.84% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Distribution Solns Gr DSGR shares decreased by 14.5% to $22.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 12.91% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • FTAI Aviation FTAI shares declined by 12.58% to $93.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Azul AZUL shares decreased by 12.06% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

