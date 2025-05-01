12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares rose 222.1% to $13.11 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares rose 18.51% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA shares increased by 17.19% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- MYR Group MYRG shares rose 16.79% to $142.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- JFB Construction JFB stock rose 13.55% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK shares increased by 13.36% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $291.5 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Titan Intl TWI stock declined by 14.9% to $6.25 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares declined by 14.84% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Distribution Solns Gr DSGR shares decreased by 14.5% to $22.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 12.91% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- FTAI Aviation FTAI shares declined by 12.58% to $93.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Azul AZUL shares decreased by 12.06% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZULAzul SA
$0.6750-11.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.35
Growth
38.65
Quality
-
Value
38.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DSGRDistribution Solutions Group Inc
$22.20-14.8%
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$1.17-5.65%
FTAIFTAI Aviation Ltd
$95.54-10.8%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.3323.6%
JFBJFB Construction Holdings
$4.6913.6%
MYRGMYR Group Inc
$142.1516.2%
ROMARoma Green Finance Ltd
$1.4317.2%
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$0.9027-14.8%
TWITitan International Inc
$6.17-16.1%
ZCARZoomcar Holdings Inc
$13.60234.2%
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$4.6310.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in