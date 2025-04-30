12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- 374Water SCWO stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $0.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 8.58% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN stock increased by 7.4% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL shares rose 7.02% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares increased by 6.06% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
Losers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- FTAI Aviation FTAI shares declined by 6.61% to $100.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares decreased by 6.41% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares declined by 5.95% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock declined by 5.85% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares declined by 5.07% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
