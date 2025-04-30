April 30, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • 374Water SCWO stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $0.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 8.58% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.
  • Skycorp Solar Group PN stock increased by 7.4% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL shares rose 7.02% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares increased by 6.06% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Baiya International Group BIYA stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.

Losers

  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • FTAI Aviation FTAI shares declined by 6.61% to $100.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares decreased by 6.41% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares declined by 5.95% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Simpple SPPL stock declined by 5.85% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares declined by 5.07% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
