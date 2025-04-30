April 30, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Nvni Group NVNI stock rose 43.3% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Roadzen RDZN shares rose 12.65% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
  • Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares increased by 11.48% to $50.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • VNET Group VNET stock rose 11.34% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Qorvo QRVO stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $68.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Super Micro Computer SMCI stock fell 15.2% to $30.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion.
  • Ribbon Communications RBBN shares decreased by 15.07% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $560.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Creative Global Tech CGTL stock declined by 14.71% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares fell 14.19% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.
  • Saiheat SAIH stock declined by 14.11% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Benchmark Electronics BHE stock fell 13.57% to $33.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

