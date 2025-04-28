April 28, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Faraday Future FFAI shares increased by 28.5% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
  • Jiade JDZG stock rose 23.11% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Sabre SABR stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.0 million.
  • QuantaSing Group QSG shares increased by 13.88% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.3 million.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares rose 13.83% to $12.51. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • WW International WW shares moved upwards by 13.09% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.

Losers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 15.8% to $2.5 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 15.77% to $0.58.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares decreased by 13.72% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Groupon GRPN shares declined by 13.25% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $686.9 million.
  • Raytech Holding RAY shares declined by 12.07% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB stock decreased by 10.28% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

