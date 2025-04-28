12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Faraday Future FFAI shares increased by 28.5% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- Jiade JDZG stock rose 23.11% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Sabre SABR stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.0 million.
- QuantaSing Group QSG shares increased by 13.88% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.3 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares rose 13.83% to $12.51. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- WW International WW shares moved upwards by 13.09% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
Losers
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 15.8% to $2.5 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 15.77% to $0.58.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares decreased by 13.72% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Groupon GRPN shares declined by 13.25% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $686.9 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY shares declined by 12.07% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock decreased by 10.28% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FFAIFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc
$1.3327.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
12.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GRPNGroupon Inc
$17.27-13.2%
JDZGJiade Ltd
$0.640023.1%
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$2.51-15.5%
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$0.6600-13.7%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.5888-14.7%
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$5.8215.6%
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$2.25-12.3%
SABRSabre Corp
$2.4913.7%
WWWW International Inc
$0.476220.4%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$2.27-10.3%
YOSHYoshiharu Global Co
$12.5111.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in