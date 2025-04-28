April 28, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • LogicMark LGMK shares increased by 34.5% to $0.01 during Monday's regular session.
  • CG Oncology CGON shares moved upwards by 32.81% to $29.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock rose 32.18% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $654.0 million.
  • iBio IBIO shares moved upwards by 30.56% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Gelteq GELS shares increased by 24.21% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI shares moved upwards by 24.0% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Losers

  • Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares fell 26.2% to $0.1 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • SILO Pharma SILO stock fell 22.6% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI shares decreased by 20.8% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP stock fell 18.94% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 18.74% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA stock declined by 18.52% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

