12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- LogicMark LGMK shares increased by 34.5% to $0.01 during Monday's regular session.
- CG Oncology CGON shares moved upwards by 32.81% to $29.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock rose 32.18% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $654.0 million.
- iBio IBIO shares moved upwards by 30.56% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Gelteq GELS shares increased by 24.21% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Brainstorm Cell BCLI shares moved upwards by 24.0% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
Losers
- Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares fell 26.2% to $0.1 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- SILO Pharma SILO stock fell 22.6% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI shares decreased by 20.8% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP stock fell 18.94% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 18.74% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Protara Therapeutics TARA stock declined by 18.52% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.2554-19.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
7.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BCLIBrainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc
$1.2124.0%
CGONCG Oncology Inc
$29.2530.8%
GELSGelteq Ltd
$2.2820.0%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.1576-13.8%
IBIOiBio Inc
$1.1424.1%
LGMKLogicMark Inc
$0.008750.57%
SILOSILO Pharma Inc
$0.8800-23.5%
SNTISenti Biosciences Inc
$3.90-22.0%
SPRBSpruce Biosciences Inc
$0.0968-25.4%
TARAProtara Therapeutics Inc
$3.52-18.5%
ZYBTZhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd
$13.5029.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in