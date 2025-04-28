April 28, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • OceanPal OP stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Plug Power PLUG shares rose 24.63% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.8 million.
  • Greenwave Technology GWAV shares rose 16.18% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares rose 15.24% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • ESGL Holdings ESGL stock moved upwards by 10.86% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.

Losers

  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 18.1% to $4.53 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 15.38% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 14.83% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Freightos CRGO stock declined by 14.77% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares declined by 14.25% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
  Controladora Vuela VLRS stock decreased by 11.95% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $474.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.




















© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

