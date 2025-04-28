12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- OceanPal OP stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Plug Power PLUG shares rose 24.63% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.8 million.
- Greenwave Technology GWAV shares rose 16.18% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares rose 15.24% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL stock moved upwards by 10.86% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
Losers
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 18.1% to $4.53 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 15.38% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 14.83% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Freightos CRGO stock declined by 14.77% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares declined by 14.25% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- Controladora Vuela VLRS stock decreased by 11.95% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $474.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
