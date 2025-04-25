12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares rose 81.9% to $1.55 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- SES AI SES shares moved upwards by 24.96% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 19.73% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares rose 15.06% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- GrafTech International EAF stock moved upwards by 12.71% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Swvl Holdings SWVL shares rose 11.8% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
Losers
- Saia SAIA shares fell 32.4% to $239.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Azul AZUL stock decreased by 14.16% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock fell 11.24% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- FBS Global FBGL shares decreased by 10.45% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares decreased by 9.41% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
- OneConstruction Group ONEG stock decreased by 9.05% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZULAzul SA
$0.9600-15.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.82
Growth
38.98
Quality
-
Value
37.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EAFGrafTech International Ltd
$0.740013.3%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.6241-10.4%
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$1.82-10.8%
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$0.262816.8%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$2.7018.4%
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$1.5683.1%
ONEGOneConstruction Group Ltd
$1.91-9.05%
SAIASaia Inc
$244.19-31.1%
SESSES AI Corp
$1.0824.3%
SWVLSwvl Holdings Corp
$3.184.26%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$1.06-9.40%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in