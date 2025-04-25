April 25, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares rose 81.9% to $1.55 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
  • SES AI SES shares moved upwards by 24.96% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 19.73% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares rose 15.06% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock moved upwards by 12.71% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Swvl Holdings SWVL shares rose 11.8% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

Losers

  • Saia SAIA shares fell 32.4% to $239.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Azul AZUL stock decreased by 14.16% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS stock fell 11.24% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL shares decreased by 10.45% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares decreased by 9.41% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
  • OneConstruction Group ONEG stock decreased by 9.05% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

