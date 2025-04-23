April 23, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • FBS Global FBGL stock increased by 23.6% to $0.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • Ideal Power IPWR stock moved upwards by 6.73% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 5.85% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK shares rose 5.35% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.
  • Proficient Auto Logistics PAL shares increased by 4.84% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.4 million.

Losers

  • Robert Half RHI shares decreased by 13.9% to $40.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock decreased by 8.78% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock fell 7.26% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Primega Group Holdings PGHL shares decreased by 6.85% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock declined by 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares decreased by 4.7% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

