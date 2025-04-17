April 17, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Gainers

  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares increased by 50.9% to $1.69 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock moved upwards by 21.44% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $529.7 million.
  • Kuke Music Hldg KUKE stock rose 15.08% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
  • Magnite MGNI shares moved upwards by 11.91% to $11.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock moved upwards by 10.99% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $186.1 million.
  • Trump Media & Tech Gr DJT shares rose 10.04% to $21.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

Losers

  • iOThree IOTR stock decreased by 35.6% to $1.19 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • BloomZ BLMZ shares fell 15.03% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock fell 14.44% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ stock decreased by 12.78% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH shares decreased by 9.88% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Cheer Holding CHR stock decreased by 9.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.




















