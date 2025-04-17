12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Motorsport Games MSGM shares increased by 50.9% to $1.69 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Gannett Co GCI stock moved upwards by 21.44% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $529.7 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg KUKE stock rose 15.08% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
- Magnite MGNI shares moved upwards by 11.91% to $11.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock moved upwards by 10.99% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $186.1 million.
- Trump Media & Tech Gr DJT shares rose 10.04% to $21.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
Losers
- iOThree IOTR stock decreased by 35.6% to $1.19 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ shares fell 15.03% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock fell 14.44% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ stock decreased by 12.78% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares decreased by 9.88% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Cheer Holding CHR stock decreased by 9.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.1485-11.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
74.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CHRCheer Holding Inc
$1.10-9.84%
CURICuriosityStream Inc
$3.199.79%
DJTTrump Media & Technology Group Corp
$21.8510.7%
GCIGannett Co Inc
$3.6222.3%
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$1.19-35.6%
KUKEKuke Music Holding Ltd
$4.4216.8%
MGNIMagnite Inc
$11.2013.1%
MSGMMotorsport Games Inc
$1.6345.5%
SJScienjoy Holding Corp
$0.9203-4.00%
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$0.6457-7.63%
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$3.19-16.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in