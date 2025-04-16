April 16, 2025 5:05 PM 1 min read

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $6.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • NN NNBR stock rose 6.7% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 6.68% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG stock rose 6.6% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock rose 6.32% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 5.83% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

Losers

  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock declined by 5.3% to $2.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 5.17% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Freightos CRGO stock declined by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.
  • KULR Technology Group KULR shares decreased by 3.13% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $296.7 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 3.11% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

