11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $6.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- NN NNBR stock rose 6.7% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 6.68% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- VCI Global VCIG stock rose 6.6% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock rose 6.32% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 5.83% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
Losers
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock declined by 5.3% to $2.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 5.17% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Freightos CRGO stock declined by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.
- KULR Technology Group KULR shares decreased by 3.13% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $296.7 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 3.11% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$0.36101.49%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.09
Growth
10.44
Quality
-
Value
37.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$0.6497-75.5%
CRGOFreightos Ltd
$1.90-6.86%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.2411-2.03%
HTZHertz Global Holdings Inc
$6.3072.6%
KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$1.24-4.53%
NNBRNN Inc
$1.75-1.13%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.3700-1.07%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$2.32-5.69%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$2.904.68%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.1862-9.92%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in