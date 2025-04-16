April 16, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 18.9% to $0.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock increased by 13.99% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock rose 10.36% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.
  • Syra Health SYRA stock increased by 9.44% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares rose 9.38% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock increased by 8.33% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Losers

  • Aspira Womens Health AWH shares decreased by 49.0% to $0.04 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 23.0% to $0.19. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cytokinetics CYTK stock declined by 16.99% to $32.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock fell 11.35% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares decreased by 10.53% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS stock decreased by 9.44% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AWH Logo
AWHAspira Womens Health Inc
$0.0395-57.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.84
Growth
62.87
Quality
-
Value
35.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BSGM Logo
BSGMBioSig Technologies Inc
$0.689916.9%
CDIO Logo
CDIOCardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc
$0.40922.61%
CYTK Logo
CYTKCytokinetics Inc
$32.50-15.7%
JUNS Logo
JUNSJupiter Neurosciences Inc
$0.640010.3%
KPRX Logo
KPRXKiora Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.50-10.3%
LCTX Logo
LCTXLineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
--%
RDHL Logo
RDHLRedhill Biopharma Ltd
$1.89-11.5%
REVB Logo
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$3.256.56%
SXTC Logo
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.11-34.7%
SYRA Logo
SYRASyra Health Corp
$0.1335-34.8%
TNFA Logo
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.1847-31.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved