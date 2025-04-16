12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 18.9% to $0.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock increased by 13.99% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock rose 10.36% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.
- Syra Health SYRA stock increased by 9.44% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares rose 9.38% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock increased by 8.33% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
Losers
- Aspira Womens Health AWH shares decreased by 49.0% to $0.04 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 23.0% to $0.19. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cytokinetics CYTK stock declined by 16.99% to $32.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock fell 11.35% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares decreased by 10.53% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS stock decreased by 9.44% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
