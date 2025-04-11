April 11, 2025 8:06 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • MSP Recovery MSPR shares increased by 124.2% to $2.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock increased by 31.69% to $0.02.
  • Simulations Plus SLP shares moved upwards by 22.17% to $31.45. The company's market cap stands at $632.4 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock rose 20.43% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Certara CERT stock moved upwards by 18.36% to $12.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock moved upwards by 17.74% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million.

Losers

  • Performant Healthcare PHLT shares declined by 38.0% to $1.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
  • cbdMD YCBD stock decreased by 35.26% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Palatin Techs PTN stock decreased by 31.64% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • KORU Medical Systems KRMD shares fell 29.39% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Organovo Holdings ONVO stock declined by 24.78% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Mesoblast MESO stock declined by 23.08% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

