12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares increased by 124.2% to $2.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock increased by 31.69% to $0.02.
- Simulations Plus SLP shares moved upwards by 22.17% to $31.45. The company's market cap stands at $632.4 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV stock rose 20.43% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Certara CERT stock moved upwards by 18.36% to $12.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock moved upwards by 17.74% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million.
Losers
- Performant Healthcare PHLT shares declined by 38.0% to $1.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
- cbdMD YCBD stock decreased by 35.26% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Palatin Techs PTN stock decreased by 31.64% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- KORU Medical Systems KRMD shares fell 29.39% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- Organovo Holdings ONVO stock declined by 24.78% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Mesoblast MESO stock declined by 23.08% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
