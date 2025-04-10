9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock increased by 30.0% to $1.04 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Linkage Global LGCB stock rose 15.65% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 15.46% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
Losers
- Damon DMN shares fell 60.3% to $0.0 during Thursday's regular session.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares fell 20.76% to $21.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.4 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock declined by 18.13% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 17.92% to $0.87.
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock decreased by 17.86% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- CarMax KMX shares declined by 17.48% to $66.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.8890-16.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.61
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
84.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
