April 10, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock increased by 30.0% to $1.04 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Linkage Global LGCB stock rose 15.65% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 15.46% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Losers

  • Damon DMN shares fell 60.3% to $0.0 during Thursday's regular session.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares fell 20.76% to $21.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.4 million.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock declined by 18.13% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 17.92% to $0.87.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE stock decreased by 17.86% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • CarMax KMX shares declined by 17.48% to $66.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADD Logo
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.8890-16.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.61
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
84.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DMN Logo
DMNDamon Inc
$0.00460-62.0%
DOGZ Logo
DOGZDogness (International) Corp
$20.58-24.6%
FLYE Logo
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.4310-17.9%
JWEL Logo
JWELJowell Global Ltd
$2.3228.2%
KMX Logo
KMXCarMax Inc
$64.94-18.9%
LGCB Logo
LGCBLinkage Global Inc
$1.8712.6%
LXEH Logo
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$24.49-12.8%
MRM Logo
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$1.0733.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved