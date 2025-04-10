April 10, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Wellchange Holdings WCT shares increased by 25.4% to $0.27 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • CXApp CXAI stock moved upwards by 20.73% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 13.27% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $14.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.6 million.
  • Electro-Sensors ELSE stock rose 10.08% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Losers

  • Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 51.2% to $0.6 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • BeLive Hldgs BLIV shares declined by 31.41% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • SmartRent SMRT shares decreased by 28.87% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock declined by 26.36% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Red Cat Hldgs RCAT shares declined by 24.84% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $479.4 million.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares declined by 19.34% to $11.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
