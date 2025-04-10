12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares increased by 25.4% to $0.27 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- CXApp CXAI stock moved upwards by 20.73% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 13.27% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $14.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.6 million.
- Electro-Sensors ELSE stock rose 10.08% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
Losers
- Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 51.2% to $0.6 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- BeLive Hldgs BLIV shares declined by 31.41% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- SmartRent SMRT shares decreased by 28.87% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
- Movano MOVE stock declined by 26.36% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Red Cat Hldgs RCAT shares declined by 24.84% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $479.4 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares declined by 19.34% to $11.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
