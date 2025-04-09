12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 7.9% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- AAR AIR shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $57.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares rose 6.18% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares rose 5.98% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.
Losers
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares fell 11.7% to $1.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE stock declined by 9.65% to $0.02.
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock decreased by 8.29% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Icon Energy ICON stock declined by 7.49% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares declined by 7.07% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- OneConstruction Group ONEG shares declined by 6.98% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
