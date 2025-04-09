April 9, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 7.9% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • AAR AIR shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $57.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares rose 6.18% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares rose 5.98% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.

Losers

  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares fell 11.7% to $1.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • SUNation Energy SUNE stock declined by 9.65% to $0.02.
  • Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock decreased by 8.29% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Icon Energy ICON stock declined by 7.49% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares declined by 7.07% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • OneConstruction Group ONEG shares declined by 6.98% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

