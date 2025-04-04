12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock rose 23.7% to $4.23 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares moved upwards by 18.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock increased by 12.82% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP stock increased by 12.2% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- I-MAB IMAB stock moved upwards by 10.29% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million. The company's, FY earnings came out yesterday.
- Brainstorm Cell BCLI shares rose 8.62% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Impact BioMedical IBO stock declined by 17.9% to $0.79 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock declined by 14.19% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- P3 Health Partners PIII shares fell 10.41% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares declined by 9.44% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI stock decreased by 7.57% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Predictive Oncology POAI stock fell 7.47% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
