April 3, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Impact BioMedical IBO shares increased by 94.6% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares moved upwards by 85.35% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares rose 29.54% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares rose 15.19% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
  • Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA shares moved upwards by 10.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Coya Therapeutics COYA shares increased by 8.19% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million.

Losers

  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock declined by 36.2% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock fell 28.95% to $0.47.
  • Genprex GNPX shares declined by 15.16% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG stock fell 13.37% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Portage Biotech PRTG stock declined by 9.28% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock declined by 7.53% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

