12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Impact BioMedical IBO shares increased by 94.6% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares moved upwards by 85.35% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares rose 29.54% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares rose 15.19% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
- Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA shares moved upwards by 10.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Coya Therapeutics COYA shares increased by 8.19% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million.
Losers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock declined by 36.2% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock fell 28.95% to $0.47.
- Genprex GNPX shares declined by 15.16% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock fell 13.37% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock declined by 9.28% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Aditxt ADTX stock declined by 7.53% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
