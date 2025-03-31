12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 37.5% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock rose 15.68% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- PVH PVH stock moved upwards by 15.51% to $74.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lazydays Hldgs GORV stock increased by 14.05% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares increased by 11.66% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Solo Brands DTC shares moved upwards by 10.66% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
Losers
- LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock declined by 14.5% to $1.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $190.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock declined by 10.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares fell 9.51% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $511.8 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 6.77% to $0.66.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 6.67% to $0.1.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock fell 6.24% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
