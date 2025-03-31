March 31, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 37.5% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock rose 15.68% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
  • PVH PVH stock moved upwards by 15.51% to $74.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Lazydays Hldgs GORV stock increased by 14.05% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW shares increased by 11.66% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC shares moved upwards by 10.66% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Losers

  • LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock declined by 14.5% to $1.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $190.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Interactive Strength TRNR stock declined by 10.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares fell 9.51% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $511.8 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 6.77% to $0.66.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 6.67% to $0.1.
  • Allurion Technologies ALUR stock fell 6.24% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADD Logo
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.6700-16.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum0.27
Growth-
Quality-
Value87.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ALUR Logo
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$3.01-5.94%
CLEU Logo
CLEUChina Liberal Education Holdings Ltd
$1.90-2.04%
DTC Logo
DTCSolo Brands Inc
$0.1857-3.68%
GORV Logo
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.3406-27.4%
LITB Logo
LITBLightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd
$1.7122.5%
MKDW Logo
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.33221.96%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.0966-16.0%
PVH Logo
PVHPVH Corp
$74.7515.6%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$0.410051.8%
SPWH Logo
SPWHSportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc
$1.1513.9%
TRNR Logo
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$1.14-4.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved