12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock rose 198.8% to $0.78 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares rose 51.02% to $70.3. The company's market cap stands at $382.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Compass Therapeutics CMPX stock rose 18.42% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $309.5 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock moved upwards by 17.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Bionano Genomics BNGO stock moved upwards by 16.29% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Talphera TLPH shares moved upwards by 10.48% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • AquaBounty Techs AQB stock fell 11.2% to $0.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK shares declined by 8.9% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Citius Oncology CTOR shares decreased by 8.61% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
  • Enzo Biochem ENZ stock declined by 7.83% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Psyence Biomedical PBM shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock declined by 6.64% to $4.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

