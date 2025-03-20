March 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Allurion Technologies ALUR stock moved upwards by 26.5% to $2.88 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 11.2% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR shares increased by 9.87% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 5.13% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares rose 5.02% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA stock increased by 4.96% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.

Losers

  • Aureus Greenway AGH stock decreased by 12.7% to $0.92 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Workhorse Gr WKHS stock fell 6.06% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • NWTN NWTN stock decreased by 5.31% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.
  • Fitell FTEL stock fell 4.68% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Sleep Number SNBR shares decreased by 4.66% to $6.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.9 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS shares declined by 3.98% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

