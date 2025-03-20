March 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • DSS DSS shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $1.16 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock rose 5.36% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Northann NCL shares rose 5.0% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock increased by 4.86% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 4.36% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $144.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Planet Labs PL stock decreased by 9.9% to $3.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Decent Holding DXST shares decreased by 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock decreased by 5.66% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 5.22% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 5.0% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • FedEx FDX stock decreased by 4.95% to $234.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

