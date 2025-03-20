12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SAG Holdings SAG shares moved upwards by 58.5% to $1.07 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares rose 33.74% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Aureus Greenway AGH stock rose 26.7% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs STRRP stock increased by 22.47% to $10.9.
- Fitell FTEL shares increased by 20.72% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Park Ha Biological Tech PHH stock increased by 17.74% to $11.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.8 million.
Losers
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 12.8% to $0.35 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Baozun BZUN shares decreased by 11.43% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $181.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR stock declined by 11.3% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $213.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lands' End LE shares decreased by 10.63% to $10.22. The company's market cap stands at $316.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Vroom VRM stock declined by 10.54% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares fell 10.17% to $1.23.
