March 20, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • SAG Holdings SAG shares moved upwards by 58.5% to $1.07 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares rose 33.74% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Aureus Greenway AGH stock rose 26.7% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs STRRP stock increased by 22.47% to $10.9.
  • Fitell FTEL shares increased by 20.72% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Park Ha Biological Tech PHH stock increased by 17.74% to $11.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.8 million.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 12.8% to $0.35 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
  • Baozun BZUN shares decreased by 11.43% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $181.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR stock declined by 11.3% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $213.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Lands' End LE shares decreased by 10.63% to $10.22. The company's market cap stands at $316.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Vroom VRM stock declined by 10.54% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
  • Perfect Moment PMNT shares fell 10.17% to $1.23. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGH Logo
AGHAureus Greenway Holdings Inc
$1.0732.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value51.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BZUN Logo
BZUNBaozun Inc
$3.10-11.4%
FTEL Logo
FTELFitell Corp
$0.885021.4%
LAZR Logo
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$6.38-11.9%
LE Logo
LELands' End Inc
$10.25-10.4%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.3525-11.9%
PHH Logo
PHHPark Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd
$11.8521.9%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$1.20-12.4%
RENT Logo
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$6.1427.2%
SAG Logo
SAGSAG Holdings Ltd
$1.0961.5%
STRRP Logo
STRRPStar Equity Holdings Inc
$8.90-0.56%
VRM Logo
VRMVroom Inc
$27.950.02%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved