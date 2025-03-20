March 20, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Graphex Gr GRFX stock rose 27.1% to $0.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST shares moved upwards by 22.4% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW stock increased by 20.42% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK shares moved upwards by 18.55% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • INLIF INLF stock rose 15.07% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Titan Machinery TITN stock moved upwards by 14.18% to $16.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • BGSF BGSF shares declined by 13.1% to $3.66 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC shares fell 12.32% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares declined by 12.05% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock declined by 11.05% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • EVI Industries EVI shares declined by 10.17% to $18.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.7 million.
  • Hertz Global Holdings HTZ stock fell 8.91% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BGSF Logo
BGSFBGSF Inc
$3.66-13.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum7.96
Growth17.12
Quality-
Value19.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLIK Logo
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$2.2720.7%
DXST Logo
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.5019.6%
EVI Logo
EVIEVI Industries Inc
$18.60-10.4%
GRFX Logo
GRFXGraphex Group Ltd
$0.303827.1%
HTZ Logo
HTZHertz Global Holdings Inc
$3.33-8.63%
INLF Logo
INLFINLIF Ltd
$2.3116.1%
MSW Logo
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$4.70-2.08%
NCEW Logo
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$1.9416.8%
NRGV Logo
NRGVEnergy Vault Holdings Inc
$0.8801-12.0%
TITN Logo
TITNTitan Machinery Inc
$16.8014.1%
TPIC Logo
TPICTPI Composites Inc
$0.9100-10.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved