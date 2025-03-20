12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock rose 27.1% to $0.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Decent Holding DXST shares moved upwards by 22.4% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW stock increased by 20.42% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares moved upwards by 18.55% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- INLIF INLF stock rose 15.07% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Titan Machinery TITN stock moved upwards by 14.18% to $16.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- BGSF BGSF shares declined by 13.1% to $3.66 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC shares fell 12.32% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares declined by 12.05% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock declined by 11.05% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- EVI Industries EVI shares declined by 10.17% to $18.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.7 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings HTZ stock fell 8.91% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
