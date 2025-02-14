12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock increased by 47.6% to $2.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC stock rose 15.9% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- GDS Holdings GDS stock moved upwards by 12.6% to $40.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
- VNET Gr VNET shares rose 10.72% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Procore Technologies PCOR stock increased by 10.67% to $83.11. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pony AI PONY shares increased by 9.69% to $16.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
Losers
- Informatica INFA stock decreased by 33.8% to $16.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Research Solutions RSSS shares declined by 14.33% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Auddia AUUD shares fell 12.46% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- SoundHound AI SOUN shares fell 12.14% to $13.4. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- U-BX Technology UBXG shares declined by 10.29% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- NextTrip NTRP shares decreased by 9.28% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
