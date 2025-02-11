12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares increased by 18.8% to $0.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- Moog MOG stock moved upwards by 18.58% to $227.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Satellogic SATL stock rose 13.08% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.5 million.
- Callan Jmb CJMB stock rose 12.26% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $255.6 million.
Losers
- Fluence Energy FLNC stock decreased by 41.1% to $7.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares declined by 26.72% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $745.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- New Century Logistics NCEW stock fell 9.92% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- CoreCivic CXW stock decreased by 7.81% to $17.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Momentus MNTS stock fell 7.51% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Archer Aviation ACHR shares fell 7.36% to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$5.218.32%
CMCOColumbus McKinnon Corp
$20.58-42.0%
CXWCoreCivic Inc
$17.99-4.51%
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$6.625.58%
FLNCFluence Energy Inc
$6.96-46.8%
MNTSMomentus Inc
$3.81-14.7%
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$1.35-2.17%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$3.302.17%
SATLSatellogic Inc
$4.20-6.88%
VSTEVast Renewables Ltd
$0.887529.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in