12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares increased by 18.8% to $0.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • Moog MOG stock moved upwards by 18.58% to $227.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
  • Satellogic SATL stock rose 13.08% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.5 million.
  • Callan Jmb CJMB stock rose 12.26% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $255.6 million.

Losers

  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock decreased by 41.1% to $7.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares declined by 26.72% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $745.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW stock fell 9.92% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • CoreCivic CXW stock decreased by 7.81% to $17.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Momentus MNTS stock fell 7.51% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares fell 7.36% to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

