12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 27.4% to $1.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Solidion Technology STI shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 9.8% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock increased by 7.4% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Power Solutions Intl PSIX stock rose 6.82% to $44.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Grab Holdings GRAB stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion.

Losers

  • Agrify AGFY shares fell 13.6% to $19.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 10.5% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 9.65% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Shimmick SHIM stock fell 8.58% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL stock fell 6.79% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares declined by 6.48% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

