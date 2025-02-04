12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 27.4% to $1.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 9.8% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 7.4% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Power Solutions Intl PSIX stock rose 6.82% to $44.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Grab Holdings GRAB stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion.
Losers
- Agrify AGFY shares fell 13.6% to $19.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 10.5% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 9.65% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Shimmick SHIM stock fell 8.58% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL stock fell 6.79% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares declined by 6.48% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million.
